Senator Yudichak Statement on the Closure of White Haven Center

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) State Senator John Yudichak (D – Luzerne/Carbon) has released the following statement regarding the closure of White Haven Center.

“The closure of White Haven Center, announced today by the Department of Human Services, is a terrible blow for patients, employees, and the people of Luzerne County who care deeply about how those with intellectual disabilities are treated.

Without warning or any advance notification, I was informed by the Department of Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller this morning that over the next thirty-six months White Haven Center will close. It is a decision that was made without consultation or an ounce of input from the Luzerne County legislative delegation. It is a decision that should be investigated and examined thoroughly from every perspective, especially from the perspective of the families who have entrusted the care of their loved ones to White Haven Center.

My mother, Sally Yudichak, worked for many years at White Haven Center. As a result, I got to know many of the employees and many of the families who loved White Haven Center. It is a special place, a loving home operated by a caring staff who consider themselves family. I hope over the coming months the Department of Human Services will reconsider this abrupt and poor decision to close White Haven Center.”