Senator Yudichak Announces Over $1.3 million in Multimodal Transportation Funds for the 14th Senatorial District in Luzerne County

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Senator John Yudichak (D – Luzerne/Carbon) announced today that six projects in the 14th Senatorial District in Luzerne County received over $1.3 million in state funding from the Multimodal Transportation Fund.

“As new corporations and homegrown companies continue to create jobs in Luzerne County, it is vitally important that we continue to support our communities as they make infrastructure investments that will keep our residents safe,” said Senator John Yudichak. “All of the projects funded today are critical to facilitating and sustaining economic development and job growth in the region.”

Valley Crest Real Estate, LP will receive $300,000 for the Kidder Street/PA 309/Mundy Street Area Improvement project.

“We continue to make necessary infrastructure upgrades to State Route 309 near Mundy and Kidder Street that will allow safer and more efficient access through the corridor. The project will also create better access to the Wilkes-Barre VA Hospital and unlock the economic development opportunities at the former Valley Crest Nursing home,” said Robert Tamburro of Valley Crest Real Estate, LP. “We appreciate the assistance from Senator Yudichak and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for helping us secure additional funding for this important project.”

The City of Nanticoke will receive $250,000 for the Kosciuszko and Main Street Reconstruction and Sidewalk project. The project will create improved access to the new Hanover 9 Industrial Park.

“The city of Nanticoke is experiencing unprecedented economic growth and job growth, including Hanover 9 which has brought Spreetail and True Value to our region,” said Donna Wall, city manager. “The funding received today will help us manage that growth and keep residents and visitors safe as they traverse through the city.”

Other projects receiving funding in the 14th Senatorial District in Luzerne County are:

The Greater Wilkes-Barre Industrial Fund Inc – $500,000 for the Multimodal Transportation Improvement project.

Plymouth Borough – $150,000 for the Plymouth Borough Main Street Improvement project.

Luzerne County, on behalf of NorthPoint Development, LLC – $100,000 for the New Hanover Street and New Commerce Boulevard Intersection Improvement project.

Hanover Township – $50,000 for the Safe Route for School and Travel project.

Representatives Mullery, Pashinski and Carroll assisted Senator Yudichak with securing funding for the 14th Senatorial District projects.

Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development Multimodal Transportation Funds may be used for the development, rehabilitation and enhancement of transportation assets to existing communities, streetscape, lighting, sidewalk enhancement, pedestrian safety, connectivity of transportation assets and transit-oriented development.