Senator Yudichak Announces $5.5 million in RACP Funding

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) State Senator John Yudichak (D – Luzerne/Carbon) announced Thursday that $5.5 million in state grant funding has been awarded for five projects for the 14thSenatorial District in Luzerne County.

The Greater Wilkes-Barre Industrial Fund will receive $2 million for the Gateway Center Project. The Gateway Center Project will be a mixed-use urban development, comprised of two primary elements: a four-story building containing an 83-key-select-service hotel, and an eight-story mid-rise building containing 33 market rate residences above the hotel’s associated two-story conference/banquet facility. The residential units will showcase panoramic river, mountain and city views while the conference center will include a balcony and terrace overlooking the Susquehanna River.

“We have worked together with Governor Wolf to revitalize the city of Wilkes-Barre and bring national corporations to the county seat. Funding for the Gateway Center Project represents another major step in transforming the downtown with a first-class mixed-use hotel/conference center and residential apartments that will make everyone want to call Wilkes-Barre home,” said State Senator John Yudichak.

McCarthy Tire Service, a family owned and operated commercial tire company will receive $500,000 for the expansion of their national headquarters in Wilkes-Barre. McCarthy Tire Service was founded by Joseph J. McCarthy in 1926 in Wilkes-Barre. The company currently has more than 50 service locations along the east coast of the United States.

“McCarthy Tire, a national leader in the tire service industry, will continue to grow their homegrown business in the city of Wilkes-Barre. For decades, McCarthy Tire has invested in creating quality, family sustaining jobs that have bolstered the economy of northeastern Pennsylvania and aided in Wilkes-Barre’s revitalization efforts,” said State Senator John Yudichak. “Because of McCarthy Tire Service and Guard Insurance, more and more national corporations continue to take notice of the economic opportunities that exist across Luzerne County.”

“As we continue with plans to expand our national headquarters in Wilkes-Barre, I’d like to thank Senator Yudichak and Representative Eddie Day Pashinski for their assistance in obtaining this important grant funding that will help us grow our operations and create and retain jobs,” said John D. McCarthy, Jr., President and CEO of McCarthy Tire Service. “McCarthy Tire Service is a family business, and our customers are like family to us. This expansion will help us to continue to provide our customers with the service they have come to expect from us, while also allowing us to continue to call northeastern Pennsylvania home.”

Additionally, the Irem Temple Restoration Project in Wilkes-Barre will receive $1 million for Phase 1 and 2 of their restoration. This will include site security that will secure all doors and windows and install security and fire alarm systems, masonry repair, roof repair and water drainage that will repair the roof and interior gutters. Once the building is stabilized, the main auditorium can be repaired and restored.

Representative Eddie Day Pashinski assisted with securing funding for the Gateway Center Project, McCarthy Tire Service, and the Irem Temple Restoration Project.

Lehigh Valley Health Network will receive $1 million as part of a multi-phased expansion project at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton’s Health & Wellness Center campus located along the Airport Beltway in Hazle and Butler Townships. The funding received will assist with a major expansion of facilities and consolidation of outpatient services that will create an ambulatory medical mall at this location. New services being planned for the medical mall will include a medical pavilion, primary care pavilion, women and children’s pavilion, surgical center, cancer services expansion and an urgent care center. Additionally, wellness, rehab, fitness, cardiac rehab, and ancillary testing services such as laboratory, cardiology, and imaging will be centrally located at the medical mall.

“Lehigh Valley Health Network offers quality health care services to patients across northeastern Pennsylvania and the Lehigh Valley. Today’s funding will allow the Lehigh Valley Health Network to expand their services at the Lehigh Valley Hospital in Hazleton in an effort to deliver access to affordable, quality healthcare,” said State Senator John Yudichak.

Representatives Gerald Mullery and Tarah Toohil assisted with securing funding for the Lehigh Valley Health Network.

“On behalf of our senior leadership at Lehigh Valley Health Network as well as our entire team at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton, I want to express our extreme gratitude to all the members of our state legislative delegation for this support,” said John Fletcher, President, Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton. “They worked very hard on our behalf to secure this significant funding to help meet the health care needs in Hazleton and surrounding communities. This funding will go a long way toward providing critical services and access for local residents as we expand and advance our health care campus along the Airport Beltway in Hazle and Butler Townships.”

Additionally, Luzerne County will receive $1 million for the CALO White Haven Development in Foster Township for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of four vacant buildings and the construction of at least two new buildings that will establish a residential treatment facility to treat the effects of early childhood trauma.

Representatives Gerald Mullery and Tarah Toohil assisted Senator Yudichak with securing funding for the CALO White Haven Development project.

The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program is a Commonwealth grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.

(Information from Carly Simpson- Senator Yudichak’s Office)