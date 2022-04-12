EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania’s natural gas industry was front and center on Tuesday. As Senator Pat Toomey visited the Lackawanna College School of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

The Republican toured the facility and voiced his support for the industry.

Toomey said the energy industry is key to Pennsylvania’s economy and said it helps the nation lose its reliance on gas and oil from foreign countries.

“The jobs that are going unfilled that pay way above-median wages. Great life-sustaining, family-supporting jobs that aren’t being filled. We have tremendous potential and I want to see that grow,” said Senator Toomey.

Industry leaders hope Tuesday’s discussion will get the word out that this industry has many opportunities that will remain in this area for a long time.