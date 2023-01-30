EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Senator Marty Flynn introduced a new legislation Monday that could affect school sports throughout Pennsylvania.

Eyewitness News first reported on this with Eyewitness News Reporter Mark Hiller on the new law that would require defibrillators to be present at any sporting event hosted by a school district.

The proposal also mandates that all coaches complete training on the proper use of the life-saving tool.

This new legislation would be called “Damar’s Law,” after Buffalo Bills Safety and Pittsburgh Native Damar Hamlin.

This legislation was created as a response to the sudden cardiac arrest that Hamlin experienced during a football game.

Senator Flynn plans to formally introduce the language of the bill within a month.