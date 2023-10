EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On Wednesday night, Pennslyvania State Senator John Fetterman will take the stage with Stephen Colbert for a new episode of The Late Night Show.

On The Late Night Show, Stephen Colbert brings his signature satire and comedy to late night, where he talks with a mix of guests about what is new and relevant in the world.

You can catch the senator on the late show at 11:35 p.m. on our sister station, WYOU.