JENKINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Senator Bob Casey toured the Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Regional Food Bank on Tuesday and talked about a planned expansion of the facility.

Casey helped secure Federal Funding for the center that serves tens of thousands of families in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The region is seeing a nearly 10 percent increase in the number of families who are facing food insecurity.

“Pre-covid we could hang on to product and see turnover 9 or 10 times in a year. Right now we’re seeing an inventory turnover 20 plus times in a year. So when you think about what that really means..the minute it comes in the doors..it’s right out,” said Gretchen Hunt Greaves, the Director of Nutrition Programs and Resources Development.

I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick takes will have more on this story in later editions of Eyewitness News.