Senator Casey talks Pennsylvania receiving $1.6B to repair or replace bridges

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — More than $20 billion in funding is headed to Pennsylvania as part of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill signed into law this week.

Pennsylvania is in line to receive $1.6 billion to repair or replace bridges. The cash infusion is much needed for a commonwealth which lacked the funding to keep up with the need.

“We’ve got hundreds of bridges that are in poor condition just in Lackawanna and Luzerne County. If you look at the whole region in your viewing area, it is many, many hundreds of bridges in poor condition,” Senator Bob Casey (D) Pennsylvania told Eyewitness News.

Besides addressing bridges, the new federal infrastructure package will help fix Pennsylvania roads, replace lead pipes which contribute to lead poisoning in water, and help with environmental cleanup among other things.

