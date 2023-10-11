EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — U.S. Senator Bob Casey released a statement Wednesday on freezing billions of dollars in funding to Iran until it’s determined if they played a role in the attack on Israel.

On Wednesday, Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) released the following statement on freezing $6 billion in Iranian sanctions funding:

Republican politicians should stop intentionally misleading the American people about this serious matter. None of the sanctions funds have been transferred to Iran. These funds should remain frozen until we can determine whether Iran played a role in the attack and what the appropriate U.S. response should be. Attempts to divide the United States in moments like this only bolsters our enemies. We need to focus our energies on fully supporting Israel in its time of need and preventing further tragedy.” U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA)

This comes after the unprovoked attack on Israel by the Hamas terrorist group.