Senator Casey proposes plan to help American children grow up healthy

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) is calling for better conditions that would allow American children to grow and flourish.

He unveiled a proposal for his new plan called the “Five Freedoms for America’s Children” at Children’s Service in Luzerne County Center Friday morning.

Casey presented his new legislative plan to benefit all of America’s children.

The plan identified five basic freedoms:

Freedom to be healthy

Freedom to be economically secure

Freedom to learn

Freedom from hunger

Freedom to be safe from harm

The Pennsylvania senator says “if we give every child those 5 freedoms we’re going to be a much stronger country.”

“Five Freedom’s for America’s Children” is a major effort to invest in future generations.

“Roughly 63,000 children in Luzerne County, newborns to age 17. We have to make sure that those residents of this county are the subject of our priority in terms of public policy,” said Casey.

His plan would pay for children’s health care from birth to age 18, provide affordable child care and early learning education, offer free school breakfast and lunch and strengthen child abuse prevention programs. Casey said the program would be paid for with a number of changes in the tax code.

The Children’s Service Center says it would be thrilled to receive the financial support.

“We have 87% of the kids we serve on some sort of medical assistance, some kind of support. So anything that the government can do to help these kids out is greatly appreciated,” said Michael Hopkins, President/CEO of the Children’s Service Center.

“The federal government has gotten really good at giving tax breaks to wealthy people and big corporations but is not invested in our kids in school, hasn’t invested enough in children’s health insurance programs. In addition to not investing in quality affordable child care,” says Sen. Casey.

The funding, Senator Casey says, will come from increasing taxes on very wealthy Americans and corporations.

“Whether it’s making sure the corporate rate reflects a reasonable rate which we think is 28%, not 21%, that frees up some revenue,” Sen. Casey adds.

The senator says the revenue would add up to more $1.7 trillion.

Senator Casey also says he wants to increase the top tax bracket for individuals to its previous level of 39.6%.

He also noted his plan would help level the playing field for all families.