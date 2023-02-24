MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Politicians from Pennsylvania made their way to Lackawanna County to discuss the future of America, including Bob Casey who is still in recovery following his successful prostate cancer surgery.

“America 250” is a multi-year effort to commemorate the semi-quin-centennial, or 250th anniversary, of the United States. The program honors our first 250 years and inspires Americans to imagine our next 250, by visiting schools.

The event brought out almost 300 people including Scranton native Senator Bob Casey who made his first appearance since having surgery for prostate cancer.

“We can long catalog what the people of northeastern and central Pennsylvania contributed alone in those 250 years not just to the founding but to the perpetuation of our democracy through wars and so much else that we had to fight through,” said Senator Casey.

“This program is a storytelling and visitation program for K through fourth graders across this commonwealth we visit schools with guest readers mascots and historical reenactors to educate students about our shared Pennsylvania story,” said Cassandra Coleman, the Executive Director of America250PA.

“And our successes in those world wars and making sure that you couldn’t go to work before you were age 12 in this country without the good people of NEPA that is your legacy,” added former PA Governor Mark Schweiker.

For more information on America250PA’s mission, head to their website.



