HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Senator Bob Casey visited Wayne County and announced $5.4 million to fund two projects that will prevent hazardous sewer leakage and contamination of local waterways.

The hope is to improve the health and well-being of rural Pennsylvanians by making critical safety upgrades to the sewer systems in Honesdale and Cherry Ridge.

The projects will replace 10,000 feet of sewage pipe in Honesdale, and clean nearly 22,000 feet of pipe in Cherry Ridge.

The senator says without funding, like the infrastructure investment and job act, projects like these would be nearly impossible for small towns.

“There’s no way that these communities on their own can muster the funding at the level of more than 5.4 million dollars. It shows how important the infrastructure law is to communities, especially rural communities that don’t have the, sometimes the tax base or the capital to be able to make these investments,” Senator Casey said.

The project is estimated to be complete by next year.