SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A historic bank building in Scranton will soon transform into a business support and immigrant welcome center.

Senator Bob Casey visited South Scranton Tuesday morning to announce $1 million in federal funding for “United Neighborhood Centers of Northeastern Pennsylvania.”

The funding will help renovate the former ‘South Side Bank Building’ on Cedar Avenue in Scranton.

The space will serve as a hub for workforce development, business networking, co-working space for telecommuters, and nutrition support through a year-round farmers market. It will also act as a central entry point for new immigrants and refugees.

“A lot will be happening under one roof, and it’s kind of interesting that it’s a bank building cause it’s a place where United neighborhood centers will make obviously a lot of deposits of good work and good leadership but the withdraw from this site will be tremendous, that the community will benefit,” said Senator Bob Casey (D) Pennsylvania.

The project is expected to begin this summer.