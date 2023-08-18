WHITE HAVEN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Monday, August 14 the Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA welcomed U.S. Senator Bob Casey for a visit to Camp Kresge.

Camp Kresge is one of five branches of the Greater Wyoming Valley Area Ymca, located on

the shores of beautiful Beaver Lake.

Camp Kresge sits on a 1,100-acre property that provides the ideal natural environment for outdoor camp experiences like day & overnight summer camp, children’s camping weekends, blue sky outdoor education field trips, parent and child weekends, family camps, rentals, and retreats.

During the visit to camp, Senator Casey experienced a warm summer day while greeting

campers and visiting the dining hall which was originally constructed in 1953.

PA State Representative Mike Cabell was also in attendance, along with Brad Hurley from the office of PA State Senator David Argall, Maribeth Rosensteel from the office of PA State Representative Alec Ryncavage, and members of the YMCA Board of Directors and Trustees.

YMCA staff shared with the group its rich history of providing camping programs since 1902,

along with plans for facility improvements as new overnight cabins were recently completed, and

preparations are currently underway for the construction of a new dining lodge.

These improvements provide increased accessibility, inclusivity, and more space to serve underresourced community members who may not otherwise have the opportunity to experience camp.

As part of its mission to turn no one away for inability to pay, YMCA Camp Kresge provides

financial aid scholarship opportunities.

“Camp Kresge serves thousands of individuals annually, helping to build friendships and make

memories that last a lifetime,” said Jim Thomas, CEO of the Greater Wyoming Valley Area

YMCA.

In 2023, over $90,000 in camper scholarships have been awarded to support families in need thanks to community partners and funding raised through the YMCA’s annual Charity Golf Classic.

“We could not have this type of impact without community support. We’re grateful to be

able to share our story with Senator Casey and we look forward to the future where kids learn,

grow, and thrive at Camp Kresge,” Thomas added.



To learn more about YMCA Camp Kresge programs visit their website or to learn how to qualify for financial assistance, contact Camp Kresge Office at 570-443-2267 or email steph.bewley@wvymca.org