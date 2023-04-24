SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Earlier Monday, Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey was awarded a prestigious Healthcare Champion Award.

Senator Bob Casey was given the award Monday morning at a local healthcare center in Scranton.

Senator Casey has been a champion for community health centers in the past.

The award recognizes members of Congress who have continued to work towards increasing access to primary care.

“It’s a great honor I’m really blessed and in some ways, you almost don’t feel worthy of it because the hard work that gets done on health care gets done right here,” said Senator Casey.

Senator Bob Casey was presented with the “Distinguished Community Health Champion Award” Monday morning.

Joseph Hollander, the CEO of Scranton Primary Health Care Center gave Senator Casey the award on behalf of the National Association of Community Health Centers.

“And it recognizes those members of Congress who work hard day in and day out to make sure community health centers like us can function and provide services,” said Hollander.

Eyewitness News sat down one-on-one with the senator. He addressed the importance of local healthcare centers like this one.

“These folks in this Health center are doing God’s work every single day year after year, often not recognized or unheralded,” Senator Casey explained.

Senator Casey emphasized protecting the gains made with access to health care over the years but says there’s still more to be done.

“Medicare, Medicaid, the affordable care act, all of the benefits that come to families because they have access to health care, but we have a long way to go still millions of Americans don’t have access to health care,” Senator Casey continued.

In 2022, Hollander says the Scranton primary health care center saw more than 16,000 patients with more than 49,000 visits to their offices.

Their main office, on Wyoming Avenue in Scranton, is expanding.

Hollander says they just purchased property on Wyoming Avenue within 400 feet of the Primary Care Center with the hopes to break ground in four to six months for administrative offices.

“So that we can expand services within our building, specifically dental, behavioral health, and physical health care,” said Hollander.

And with access to the abortion pill mifepristone in the hands of the supreme court, Senator Casey shares his opinion regarding the lower court’s reversal of longstanding FDA approvals.

“I have concerns that what would the attempt is here by those who brought the case is to have for states may not be affected directly by the overturning of Roe v. Wade, that this becomes kind of a back door, abortion ban,” said Senator Casey.

Officials say this is all made possible by work done in Washington by Senator Casey and other elected officials, as well as local foundations willing to step up to support the project.