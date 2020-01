WASHINGTON DC (WBRE/WYOU-TV) On the tenth day of testimony, the Senate has voted not to subpoena witnesses and evidence in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Most of the day Friday at the Senate Impeachment Trial was spent delivering closing arguments and debating whether to call witnesses.

House managers made their last pitch to bring witnesses to the stand, with the President’s defense team opposing, along with most Senate Republicans.

The final vote was 51-49 against.