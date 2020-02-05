Senate acquits President Trump of impeachment charges

FILE- In this Jan. 28, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Wildwoods Convention Center Oceanfront in Wildwood, N.J. Trump will be facing his accusers Tuesday night during his State of the Union speech. The impeached president is speaking on the eve of what’s anticipated to be his Senate acquittal on Wednesday. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON D.C. (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Senate has voted to acquit President Donald Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress charges.

The Republican-controlled Senate voted to acquit the president on both charges. With only one Republican, Mitt Romney voting guilty on the first article.

67 votes were needed to convict President Trump of either charge.

In a 52-48 vote he was found not guilty of Article I: Abuse of Power.

In a 47-53 vote he was found not guilty of Article II: Obstruction of Congress.

The U.S. House impeached the President nearly 50 days ago.