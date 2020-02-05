Senate acquits President Trump of impeachment charges

WASHINGTON D.C. (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Senate has voted to acquit President Donald Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress charges.
The Republican-controlled Senate voted to acquit the president on both charges. With only one Republican, Mitt Romney voting guilty on the first article.
67 votes were needed to convict President Trump of either charge.
In a 52-48 vote he was found not guilty of Article I: Abuse of Power.
In a 47-53 vote he was found not guilty of Article II: Obstruction of Congress.
The U.S. House impeached the President nearly 50 days ago.