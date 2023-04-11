ARCHBALD, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In Lackawanna County, the DCNR filled a local fishing spot with trout Tuesday morning, and Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey was there to lend a hand.

Senator Casey joined other local officials at Aylesworth Park to celebrate the passage of his legislation, the STREAM Act.

It passed in December 2022 and closes a loophole to allow states to use infrastructure law funds for acid mine drainage remediation to protect trout and local waterways.

Dozens of local anglers gathered around Aylesworth Creek Lake to get a bite of the new trout stock.

“That happens because folks came together and said we gotta preserve waterways and this STREAM Act that we passed is in furtherance of that goal to make sure we have the dollars to clean up acid mine drainage,” said Senator Casey.

Check out other upcoming trout stocks from DCNR online.