PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Senator Bob Casey stopped by Solomon Plains Elementary School Tuesday morning for a tour of the nurse’s pantry. It’s a place where students can go to get a change of clothes or hygiene products they may need.

The United Way of Wyoming Valley has helped spearhead the initiative, which offers a collection of these products in addition to a washer and a dryer that parents can use in a pinch.

“I think it’s the kind of investment that we need to continue to make in our children, in our schools and you don’t have to invent something new. These kinds of programs can be transformational in the life of a child and can mean the difference of that child succeeding or not and in no way is that an exaggeration,” said Senator Bob Casey.

Senator Casey also stopped by the library to speak about the funding to help elementary school students to learn to read.