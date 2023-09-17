WEATHERLY, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A race-filled weekend in Carbon County has come to a close. Drivers competed Sunday at the Semi-Annual Weatherly Hill Climb.

The family-friendly outdoor event is a way to get people out for a good time while also supporting local vendors and businesses.

The Weatherly Hill Climb Association president, who is also a borough councilman of Weatherly, says with so much negativity in the world, this is a little piece of good that people can come out and enjoy.

“Everybody likes everybody. It’s a good time. People are in a better state of mind. It’s just really positive. It’s nice to see that you don’t have the negativity that you have in everyday life,” said Weatherly Hillclimb President Joe Cyburt.

This weekend marked the 62nd Weatherly Hillclimb.