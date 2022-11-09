SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Selinsgrove Area School District along with the Milton Area School District, have completed an investigation regarding an accusation made on social media of locker room misuse and vandalism, which was found to be not credible and ‘factually inaccurate.’

On Friday, November 4, the Milton Area School District Administrators reported alleged acts of vandalism that happened in the visiting team’s locker room during the playoff football game between Milton and Selinsgrove.

The Milton Area School District said in a news release:

“The Milton Area School District has informed administrators of the Selinsgrove Area School District of the Acts of Vandalism. It is the intent of the Milton Area School District to hold those responsible, accountable, for the damage to our facility.”

However, after a professional and thorough review, Selinsgrove Area School along with the Milton Area School District reported that they found, in total, two broken brooms, two locker decals partially removed, and a number of missing vinyl dry-erase nameplates/stickers.

According to both the Milton and Selinsgrove Area School Districts, there were no initial reports or additional evidence revealing any structural or physical damage aside from what was found.

School officials also say a large decal on the floor was dirtied due to the team’s temporarily placed location of the garbage can and during Friday evening, a number of student-athletes admittedly did not throw away their liquid cups properly, resulting in a pooling of liquid on the floor. The rumor that the liquid on the floor was urine was posted by teens not associated with the football program. This rumor was not validated at any time during the investigation.

“The Selinsgrove Area School District will have an enhanced focus on the use of social media, public perception, and accountability. This is a good example of how heightened emotions accompanied with the viral nature of social media can lead people down a path of immediate negative judgment beyond credible facts. The previous public narrative was proven not holistically credible and in fact, inaccurate.” –Dr. Frank R. Jankowski, Selinsgrove School District Superintendent

The Selinsgrove Area School District says they have reviewed all reported wrongdoings and all the information provided by the Milton Area School District in addition to the results of its own investigation and any students who conducted themselves in a manner that is not consistent with the high expectations of the Selinsgrove Area School District’s Code of Conduct are being held accountable.