SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A church that was damaged in a fire the morning of Monday, April 3 is estimating around $1 million in damages.

Pennsylvania State Police say DH&L Crews battled a blaze at 899 Salem Road, in Selinsgrove, Snyder County which is the Salem Lutheran Church. Firefighters fought the flames in the basement of the church around 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 3, court papers say.

According to a press release the damage caused by the fire at Salem Lutheran Church is estimated to be over $1 million.

First responders say there were no injuries to report from the blaze.