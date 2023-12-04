SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that the Selinsgrove Driver License Center located at 1015 Route 522 in Selinsgrove will re-open for services on Tuesday, December 5.

PennDOT says the facility has temporarily closed since September 11 due to major energy efficiency upgrades and renovations as part of the Guaranteed Energy Savings Act (GESA) project started by PennDOT and the Department of General Services.

Officials say the Selinsgrove Driver License Center will resume normal operating hours as of Tuesday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. for all services.

We’re proud to provide our customers with a more comfortable and modernized experience at the Selinsgrove Driver License Center while saving the commonwealth money. These improvements underscore the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to serve Pennsylvanians more effectively and efficiently.” said Deputy Secretary for Driver and Vehicle Services, Kara Templeton.

Under the Guaranteed Energy Savings Act, building systems deemed eligible for energy-saving upgrades within a GESA Project are leveraged by future energy savings. The total savings for the Selinsgrove site for energy, operational, and maintenance expenses are estimated at over $5,000 per year.

The major work completed through the GESA project included electrical system upgrades, LED lighting, HVAC system, window replacement, insulation, drop ceilings, and water conservation. In addition to the GESA work, PennDOT also added new sidewalks, flooring, and new workstations, and has expanded its Commercial Driver`s License (CDL) test pad.

Additionally, the Driver and Photo License Centers operating with modified days and hours of operation during the Selinsgrove closure will resume normal operating hours beginning December 5, as well.

The following driver’s license centers consist of:

The Shamokin Driver License Center : located at 5 Anthra Plaza, Shamokin, will resume normal operating hours on Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. for driver licensing services and Thursday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. for photo services.

: located at 5 Anthra Plaza, Shamokin, will resume normal operating hours on Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. for driver licensing services and Thursday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. for photo services. The Schuylkill Haven Driver License Center : located at 970 East Main Street, Schuylkill Haven, will resume normal operating hours on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. for driver licensing services and Tuesday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. for photo services.

: located at 970 East Main Street, Schuylkill Haven, will resume normal operating hours on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. for driver licensing services and Tuesday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. for photo services. The Lewisburg Photo Center: located at 130 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg, which offers photo services only, will resume normal operating hours on Friday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

For a complete listing of driver’s license and photo center locations and hours of operation, visit the Pennsylvania Department of Motor Vehicle’s website.