Self-Exclusion Program to Include Video Gaming Terminals

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Get ready to game in more places outside the casino walls across the commonwealth

Video gaming terminals… Or V-G-T’s will soon appear at truck stops in our state

With the new additions for gambling, the State Gaming Control Board has launched self-exclusion lists for fantasy sports, I-gaming, and the new video terminals.

“The self-exclusion program gives people the opportunity to take control of their addiction. It allows them to put a roadblock between their gambling behavior and their addiction,” said Elizabeth Lanza, Director, PGCB Office of Compulsive & Problem Gambling

Participants can give themselves a one year, five years, or even a lifetime ban from gambling.

