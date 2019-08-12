Keep WBRE!

Self-Exclusion Program to Include Video Gaming Terminals

News

by: Posted By Jayne Ann Bugda

Posted: / Updated:
Across the Commonwealth NEW

(WBRE/WYOU-TV)  Get ready to game in more places outside the casino walls across the commonwealth

   Video gaming terminals… Or V-G-T’s will soon appear at truck stops in our state

    With the new additions for gambling, the State Gaming Control Board has launched self-exclusion lists for fantasy sports, I-gaming, and the new video terminals.

 “The self-exclusion program gives people the opportunity to take control of their addiction. It allows them to put a roadblock between their gambling behavior and their addiction,” said Elizabeth Lanza, Director, PGCB Office of Compulsive & Problem Gambling

Participants can give themselves a one year, five years, or even a lifetime ban from gambling.

Learn more about the self exclusive lists in the Commonwealth LINK

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos