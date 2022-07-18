EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A small business in the Poconos is working to create a better future for our area using the art of discipline.

At Pocono Self-Defense School students say they learn valuable life lessons like self-discipline, confidence and control.

The school offers many different classes like traditional Jiu Jitsu, self-defense, and karate. The ower said the dojo is different from traditional ones and when he opened the business he wanted to offer what he felt the community needed.

Students at the school say that since they’ve begun taking classes they’ve noticed more self-discipline in themselves. Other students said that they felt they had more respect for themselves and their community.

One of the students at the school explained that when he was younger he had behavioral issues. After starting classes at Pocono Self-Defense School he said that he was able to graduate with honors and learned to have respect.

If you’re interested in classes at Pocono Self-Defense School you can visit their website or Facebook page for bn