Father speaks out amidst Lycoming County homicide investigation

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The father of the two girls found deceased in Hepburn Township is speaking out.

For years, Joshua Snyder has been trying to get in contact with his children only to find out his two daughters were dead and says he’s living every parent’s worst nightmare.

“This whole time I assumed they were perfectly fine. That nothing happened.”

Earlier this week Joshua got the news that his daughters, Nicole and Jasmine Snyder were found buried in their mother’s backyard.

“At that point, I didn’t know anything, I said that they were with their mother. I didn’t know where they were I just told them the last known address I knew, which is the address where they found them. It’s just devastating,”

Jasmine Snyder

Nicole Snyder Photos Courtesy of Joshua Snyder

In 2015 the children’s mother and suspect, Marie Snyder, was granted a protection from abuse order. This gave her temporary custody of Jasmine, Nicole and their son and prevented Joshua from having any contact.

“Not getting to see them, not getting to see them on their birthdays. Like today’s the hardest of it all because today is the 11th which is Jasmine’s birthday.”

Even though the PFA’s kept him away, Joshua still tried to make sure his children were okay.

“This whole time I’ve had to pay child support on them and no one checked into them? I’ve demanded checks that were never done.”

This nightmare has left Joshua and his family with more questions than answers, but he’s hoping justice will be served.

“My biggest thing I want to see happen is justice. I want to be able to get to the bottom of this and find out every detail of everything that happened over these years.”

Joshua says he always hoped when the children got older they’d come to find him and finally be a part of his life.