SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – The I-Team goes in pursuit of answers from officials of the Church of Bible Understanding.







The church funds two Haitian orphanages. At least 15 children were killed in a fire last week at one of the orphanages.

The church has a footprint in our region and its principal officers live in Scranton.

See what happens when we go in search of the officials on Eyewitness News at 6:00 pm.