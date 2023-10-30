EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Although the statewide peak has passed and the last week of Nepa’s Fall foliage is almost here, colors still make up much of Penn’s Woods.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), the Northern Oak forests have just begun to peak, offering late-season sights in areas where the Northern Hardwoods are declining.

The DCNR Fall Foliage report says the best color can now be found in the southeastern third of the Commonwealth from the middle and southern Appalachians to the Coastal Plain.

Courtesy: DCNR Courtesy: DCNR

The DCNR report states that the Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties service forester (Pinchot State Forest District) reported that leaves in Susquehanna and Wayne counties have fallen but some yellow and orange from Oak and Beech trees dot the landscape.

Courtesy: DCNR

Foliage peaked in Luzerne and southern Lackawanna counties over the past weekend and will continue to peak into this weekend, DCNR added.

According to the foliage report, Sassafras, Beech, and Birch trees, all add shades of yellow, while Huckleberry and Blueberry trees contribute the red colors. Oaks provide rich orange and bronze as some Red Maples continue to peak, adding a vibrant red color to the forest.

The DCNR recommends a visit to the Bear Creek or Thornhurst areas for some bright autumn colors.

For more information on Pennsylvania’s Fall Foliage Reports visit the DCNR website.