Coast Guard pulls body from water as car submerged in rapids at edge of Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Coast Guard rescue helicopter removed a body from the rapids about 50 yards from the edge of Niagara Falls after a vehicle went into the water Wednesday afternoon.

State Park Police said in a press conference that the person removed from the water was a local female in her late 60s. Their investigation into how she drove into the river is still ongoing.

The vehicle was discovered submerged in the water just yards away from the edge of Niagara Falls shortly after noon. News 4 is on scene and continuing to work to learn more.

Police have the area blocked off. The car is in the water on the American side of the Falls.

At this time the car does not appear to be moving toward the edge of the falls.

An approximate position of the car is show in the map below.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.