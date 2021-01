UPDATE: The road is now open.





LAKE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A section of road in Luzerne County is closed after a tree fell down Monday morning.

According to a release from PennDOT, State Route 1030 is closed between Lehman Outlet Road and Loyalville Outlet Road in Lake Township.

The release states a tree fell down onto some power lines.

The road is expected to re-open by 2:00 pm.

For the most current road updates, motorists can visit 511pa.com .