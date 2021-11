TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A section of road is shut down in Lackawanna County due to a water main break that occurred this morning.

The break occurred around 6:45 a.m. near the intersection of South Main Street and Union Street in Taylor. Drivers will need to take an alternate route.

Crews are on scene getting the situation under control.

There has been no word yet on when the road will re-open.