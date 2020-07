SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A section of a popular Lackawanna County hiking trail is closed.

Starting July 21, the Lake Scranton walking path will be temporarily closed for construction, as trucks are using the roadway.

Pennsylvania American Water says the trail will be closed from the area where the path meets the roadway at the small stone bridge, to the dam near the fishing pier. They hope to have the section reopen by Thursday morning.