Fatal crash closes section of Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County

KLINE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – One person is dead after a fatal crash that occurred on Interstate 81 early Monday morning in Schuylkill County.

The crash occurred around 1:30 am on the northbound lane of Interstate 81, just after the McAdoo/Tamaqua exit (138). That section of the interstate was closed while crews worked the scene.

Pennsylvania State Police on scene tell Eyewitness News that one person was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. That person was declared dead at the scene.