BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A section of Interstate 80 has been restricted after a crash occurred early Wednesday morning.

According to PennDOT, the crash occurred just before 5:30 a.m. and involved a tractor-trailer rollover.

There have been no reports of injuries at this time.

The eastbound lane of Interstate 80 between exits 256 and 260 is restricted to one lane while crews work the scene.

PennDOT says the road should be fully reopened by 9:00 a.m.