MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A section of Interstate 80 West is closed after a tractor-trailer overturned early Friday morning.

According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police, the crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. on I-80 East near mile marker 305.5.

Police say the tractor-trailer was carrying lime, which spilled onto the roadway, necessitating the closure of both lanes.

While the eastbound lane of I-80 has reopened, the westbound lane is closed for roughly one mile as of 8:55 a.m.

There were no reported injuries.

For the latest in road conditions, motorists can head to 511pa.com.