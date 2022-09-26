MONROE TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Edward Nulton a Kunkel Firefighter tragically passed away in 2018, one year after being hit by a dump truck while directing traffic at a crash scene.

On Monday, state and area officials gathered where Nulton was hit for the unveiling of a sign that dedicates a section of 309 as the ‘Edward L. Nulton Senior Memorial Highway.’

A total of four miles between State Route 10-29 in Luzerne County and State Route 29 in Wyoming County have been dedicated to the fallen hero.

Those who knew Nulton say he was a kind man, a great firefighter and friend, and a wonderful dad.

“He was a good firefighter, he was excellent. He was always here. He was always there to help. And to dedicate a highway to a firefighter, I think it’s really great. I think it’s wonderful,” said Chief Jack Dodson of the Kunkle Township Fire Company.

“It feels special. I’m like happy about it. I can go and I can see him and I can remember him,” explained Olivia Knoss, Edward Nulton’s Granddaughter.

Senator Lisa Baker sponsored the bill to honor Nulton which was passed by the General Assembly last year.