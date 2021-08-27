Section of D&L trail in White Haven gets much needed upgrade

WHITE HAVEN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A section of the D&L Trail that runs through White Haven received a much-needed upgrade.







After almost a decade, the pedestrian crossing at Middleburg Road is complete. The newly paved trail allows users to cross the busy road at a safe point with a clear line of sight in both directions.

Road signage has also been put in place for drivers to be alert of the crossing when coming from either direction.

“They’d have about 600 feet of Middleburg Road that they’d have to decide, navigate, one side of the road or the other, crossing wherever they wanted, crossing the railroad. So, this really delineated a trail off the road so they don’t have to ride on Middleburg Road or walk on Middleburg Road and can have a safe crossing of the railroad and the road,” said Claire Sadler, the executive director of D&L National Heritage Corridor.

Construction started on this project back in 2017 and was one of the many projects needed to complete the 165 mile D&L Trail from Wilkes-Barre to Bristol, Pennsylvania.