HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine will be hosting a virtual media conference to announce targeted efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 in the commonwealth at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Eyewitness News will carry Dr. Levine’s announcement live on PAhomepage.com. Reporter Nicole Rogers will have full coverage of the Department of Health’s mitigation efforts on later editions of Eyewitness News.