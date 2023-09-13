SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man injured in the Lackawanna County flashing flooding has died, becoming the second victim in a car flooding incident.

According to Coroner Timothy Rowland, Edward Mazaleski, 56, of Taylor, died at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at GCMC.

The incident happened on Shady Lane Road in South Abington Township. Mazaleski and 61-year-old Virginia A. Paoloni were traveling up Shady Lane Road near the railroad overpass when they encountered heavy water runoff from the overflowing creek above the tunnel.

Mazaleski was taken to the hospital Saturday after being injured in a storm event where Paoloni of Clarks Summit, drowned and died.

Rowland said when the vehicle started to fill with water, the occupants exited the car. Paoloni got caught in the swift current and drowned.

At this time Mazaleski’s death is under investigation.