Second victim identified in Carbon County death investigation

LAUSANNE TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY ( WBRE 28 / WYOU 22 – EYEWITNESS NEWS) – Police have identified the second of two bodies that were discovered last month in Carbon County.

State Police identified the second victim as 60-year-old Tian Jian Pan from Flushing, New York.

Jian Pan and 55-year-old Jingzhen Gao were found near Eckley Road in Lausanne Township in May.

State police say it appears the two died elsewhere and their bodies were dumped.

There’s no word yet on the cause of death or if there are any suspects.

State police in Hazleton are handling the investigation.