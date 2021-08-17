Second person arrested in Scranton shooting, police searching for one more

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — U.S. Marshals have arrested a man wanted in connection to a shooting in Scranton that occurred on August 2nd.

A shooting at Valley View Terrace apartments in Scranton on August 2nd left one person severely injured.

Today U.S. Marshals say they took 18-year-old Jonathan Rohan Diaz, into custody at a home on the 1300 block of Jackson Street in Scranton.

Eyewitness News previously reported that 17-year-old Alamin Woods was taken into custody for attempted homicide and other related charges stemming from an incident on August 2nd.

The affidavit states that around 10:30 p.m. on August 2, Woods shot at Jesus Maldonado eight times, striking him six times.

A statement from Maldonado said Diaz, was one of two people in a vehicle used to prevent the victim from fleeing the alleged ambush.

Diaz is being charged with aggravated assault.

