Second man charged in 2017 Hanover Township homicide

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) According to Pennsylvania State Police, 39-year-old Basim Labeed Murdaugh has been charged in connection with the 2017 homicide of then 29-year-old Devon L. Brown in Hanover Township.

Murdaugh is accused of providing the firearm used in the murder.

According to police, it all started during an altercation at the Marion Terrace Housing Complex on Mark Drive when two groups of people began fighting.

Records state Tremaine Jamison pulled the trigger of the gun provided by Murdaugh, shooting Brown in the head and killing him.

Jamison’s charges have been bound over to Luzerne County Court.

Murdaugh is currently incarcerated on $150,000 bail.