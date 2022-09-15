NAZARETH, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Second Harvest Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley and NEPA, is a regional food bank that distributes around 11 million pounds of food across six Pennsylvania counties to those who need it most, was next to receive recognition at the fundraiser.

“Nothing can be more important than making sure people are fed. It just is a gateway to helping them achieve so much else in life. I mean you cannot thrive if you are hungry,” said Allison Czapp, Associate Executive Director, Second Harvest Food Bank.

Allison Czapp with Second Harvest Food Bank of Lehigh Valley says the group works with about 200 agencies to distribute food across six counties, including Monroe and Carbon.

In Nazareth, Second Harvest stores millions of pounds of food, feeding 19,000 households a month.

“We’re the pantry for the pantries, so it’s a really important role that I think a lot of people don’t necessarily think of a food bank as a giant warehouse where we’re holding millions of pounds of food at any given time,” Czapp explained.

The food bank is seeing a high demand for its services due to inflation making programs like its military share program, a huge need in our area.

“We are able to provide them with 18 pounds of shelf-stable food, as well as a gallon of milk, two pounds of meat, a box of fresh produce about 10 pounds, as well as a dozen eggs,” added Nicole Folino, Agency Relations Coordinator, Second Harvest Food Bank.

Nicole Folino says she comes from a family of veterans and understands they don’t often have the resources they need.

Their outreach is finding more people in need through American legions.

“I believe that serving those who have served us is truly an act of valor,” Folino said.