POCONOS, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Monroe County’s largest single-event fundraiser is just days away. This year, Second Harvest Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley and NEPA is one of the Pocono Mountains Community Fundraiser recipients.

The Regional Food Bank distributes around 11 million pounds of food across six counties to those facing food insecurity.

They tell Eyewitness News they’re seeing a high demand for services due to inflation, and programs like its military share program are crucial for those who need it most.

“Nothing can be more important than making sure people are fed. It just is a gateway to helping them achieve so much else in life. I mean you cannot thrive if you are hungry,” said Associate Executive Director of Second Harvest Food Bank of Leigh Valley and NEPA, Allison Czapp.

Second harvest food bank is looking to grow its military share program in Monroe County.

If you’re an organization in the Poconos that’s interested in helping out – head to our website pahomepage.Com.

The Pocono Mountain Community Fundraiser Event will be held Wednesday evening at Mount Airy Resort.