LACKAWAXEN TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The National Park Service has reported a second drowning at the Upper Delaware River, within almost two weeks.

On Saturday, September 2, The National Park Service, Sullivan County Dive Task Force, Matamoras Dive Team, and the Yulan, Shohola, and Sparrowbush Fire Departments reportedly responded to a drowning in the Upper Delaware River a mile and a half below the Roebling Bridge in Barryville, NY.

A group consisting of family and friends from Flanders, NY were reportedly at the river to go for a swim.

According to a report released by the National Park Service, an individual was observed in the main channel of the river not wearing a life jacket.

The main channel is where the current is faster and with steep drop-offs, according to the National Park Service.

After the individual was observed to be in distress, bystanders attempted to assist, but the individual was seen going under the water.

An emergency call was reported made just before 1:30 p.m. and emergency crews, along with National Park Service Law Enforcement Rangers, had responded but were unsuccessful in rescuing the individual.

The National Park Service reported that this was the second drowning in the area for 2022, with the first happening just a week before on August 27.

Park staff recommend that all who swim in the river wear a life jacket at all times when in or near the river.

To learn more on how to enjoy the river safely, visit the National Park Service website detailing swim safety.