Second day of the Bloomsburg Fair takes off in full swing

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Bloomsburg Fair is back and in full swing. Vendors are thrilled to return to the fairgrounds after the event was canceled last year.





Day two of the 166th Bloomsburg Fair the grounds were filled with people anxious to be back at the fair for the first time since 2019. It’s been a long time coming and businesses are grateful to be back.

“We had a really, really good day yesterday for the opening day and today the crowd is here and we’re doing pretty good,” said Jeff Vincent, from Cedar Redwood Signs.

Like many industries, vendors that participate in large events like Bloomsburg Fair struggled to survive the pandemic.

“It hurt a little bit. It did because this is our extra money, this is how we make our money from year to year,” explained Brenna Cogswell, from Gem Mine.

Becky’s Soft Serve Ice Cream had to temporarily hire workers to help at the fair.

“To give a week, to be able to help somebody out, a small business, I thought that was very important. So, my husband and I raised our hands and said okay Becky we’re on we’ll help you,” stated Susanne Hardy, a member of Becky’s Soft-Serve Ice Cream.

All in all, businesses agree that the fair has been a success, and they’re hopeful this year is a step toward normalcy.

“Business has picked up tremendously this year. People really missed coming out, they missed the fairs and it shows,” said Gerrica Robinson, from Snyder’s Concessions.

The fair is open every day until Saturday, October 2nd. For a list of events and ticket information, you can head over to the Bloomsburg Fair website.