Second child dies after falling through ice in Schuylkill County

WEST BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two children, who were 4 and 5 years old, have passed away after falling through an ice-covered pond in Schuylkill County.

State police say they responded Wednesday to a call of two children who had fallen into an iced-over pond on Monlino Road in West Brunswick Township.

The children’s mother was able to get the 4-year-old boy out of the water, but she couldn’t locate her 5-year-old son. Once the Schuylkill Haven Dive Team arrived, they located the 5-year-old in the icy water and began life-saving measures.







According to a press release, the 5-year-old was flown to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville where he was pronounced dead just before 9:15 p.m on Wednesday.

Troopers say the 4-year-old was taken by ambulance to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, then flown to Nemours Albert I Dupont Hospital for Children, in Wilmington Delaware.

The 4-year-old was pronounced dead on Thursday, just after 2:00 p.m.