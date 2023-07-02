WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Local revolutionary war patriots were honored in a special way Sunday in Luzerne County.

The West Pittston Historical Society hosted the second-annual First to Fall event at the Jenkins Harding Cemetery.

The free community and family event honors the legacy of Benjamin and Stukley Harding, who were the first to fall in the days leading up to the Battle of Wyoming. In June 1778, these brave men were killed and buried in the cemetery.

The event commemorates local revolutionary war history of the area long before we knew it as West Pittston.

“We’re here to honor them today and to provide a legacy that will continue on and we just want to get people involved so that they understand the significance and importance of this cemetery,” said Mary Portelli, President of the West Pittston Historical Society.

The event featured reenactors, speakers, and cemetery tours.