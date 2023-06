ASHLAND, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A fire broke out in Schuylkill County Saturday evening.

According to Schuylkill County Communication Center a fire in Ashland broke out around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday.

The fire broke out on the 1000 block of West Center Street in Ashland, officials say.

Schuylkill County Communication Center notes the second-alarm fire burned at least three buildings.

