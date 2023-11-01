WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they are searching for a teen who went missing out of Wilkes-Barre five days ago.

According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, Alyssia Matias, 16, was last seen on October 28 around 8:45 p.m.

Police describe Matias as 5’3”, 160 lbs., and was last seen wearing a black jacket, white shirt, and red lifeguard sweatpants.

Officers noted Matias could also possibly be in the Lehigh Valley area. Anyone with information please contact Det. McGrath 570-208-6699.